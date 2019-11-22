St. Ambrose Holiday Road

St. Ambrose Catholic Church 822 W. Homer Adams Parkway, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Mark your calendars to take a stroll through St. Ambrose Holiday Road! Opening Weekend is November 22, 23, & 24 - Shop around at our Scholastic Book Fair and pick up a special gift for the book lovers in your life. Then, head on down to the lower parking lot where we will have a wide variety of Christmas Trees & Wreaths for sale. And, don't miss getting your picture taken with Santa on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.!

The Christmas Tree Lot will continue to be open during the dates and times listed at https://SAHolidayRoad.givesmart.com. Closing date subject to change based on tree inventory.

Pre-Orders via credit card are being accepted now through November 21st at https://SAHolidayRoad.givesmart.com. On site method of payment will be cash or local checks only.

For more details, including tree types & pricing, you can visit the Holiday Road website at https://SAHolidayRoad.givesmart.com or send us a direct message right here on Facebook.

We look forward to seeing you this holiday season!

618-466-2921
