St. Louis Actors’ Studio Golf Tournament

to Google Calendar - St. Louis Actors’ Studio Golf Tournament - 2019-07-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Louis Actors’ Studio Golf Tournament - 2019-07-22 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Louis Actors’ Studio Golf Tournament - 2019-07-22 11:00:00 iCalendar - St. Louis Actors’ Studio Golf Tournament - 2019-07-22 11:00:00

Forest Park Golf Course 6141 Lagoon Dr, Missouri 63112

$150/golfer or $600/team

11am lunch, Noon Shotgun Start, Dinner to follow (included)

50/50, Skins, Mulligans, Raffle Prizes and more!

Limited to 36 teams, first come first serve. No team confirmed until payment received. To register email william@stlas.org or mail checks to STLAS, 360 N. Boyle Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108.

Info

Forest Park Golf Course 6141 Lagoon Dr, Missouri 63112 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Tournament
314-458-2978
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - St. Louis Actors’ Studio Golf Tournament - 2019-07-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Louis Actors’ Studio Golf Tournament - 2019-07-22 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Louis Actors’ Studio Golf Tournament - 2019-07-22 11:00:00 iCalendar - St. Louis Actors’ Studio Golf Tournament - 2019-07-22 11:00:00