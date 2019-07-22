St. Louis Actors’ Studio Golf Tournament
Forest Park Golf Course 6141 Lagoon Dr, Missouri 63112
$150/golfer or $600/team
11am lunch, Noon Shotgun Start, Dinner to follow (included)
50/50, Skins, Mulligans, Raffle Prizes and more!
Limited to 36 teams, first come first serve. No team confirmed until payment received. To register email william@stlas.org or mail checks to STLAS, 360 N. Boyle Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108.
View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Tournament