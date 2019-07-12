× Expand Cinema St. Louis St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Logo

An annual presentation of the nonprofit Cinema St. Louis, the 2019 Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase serves as the area’s primary venue for films made by local artists. The Showcase screens works that are written, directed, edited, or produced by St. Louis residents or films and filmmakers with strong local ties. The 2019 event will place over two consecutive weekends in mid July (12-14 and 19-21) at Brown Hall on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis. The many film programs that will screen there serve as the Showcase’s centerpiece. The programs range from full-length fiction features and documentaries to multi-film compilations of fiction and documentary shorts. Programs with feature-length films include post-screening Q&As with filmmakers. A venue map to Brown Hall is below. Our lively annual closing-night awards party will, as always, be held in the Duck Room at Blueberry Hill.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase