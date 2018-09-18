StaffQuick: Interview at the library

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

StaffQuick

Interview at the library

 11 AM - 12 PM

Tuesday, September 18, October 16, & November 20

History Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue

Hiring for a range of positions across Madison County.

 Come take the first step toward your new job!  

No appointment is needed, please bring 2 forms of ID.

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 730

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
