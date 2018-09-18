StaffQuick: Interview at the library
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Interview at the library
11 AM - 12 PM
Tuesday, September 18, October 16, & November 20
History Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue
Hiring for a range of positions across Madison County.
Come take the first step toward your new job!
No appointment is needed, please bring 2 forms of ID.
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 730
