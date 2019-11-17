Stained Glass Retreat

Sunday, Nov. 17, 9:30 am to 6 pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Join guests for a beginner stained glass retreat and learn the art of stained glass from an Alton Legend! Artist and owner of Alton Stained Glass Works, Lynne Ulett, will be guiding beginners through glass cutting, grinding, foiling, and soldering. Work at your own pace to complete a unique stained glass window or light catcher to take home as a memory of your stay at Pere Marquette Lodge. All supplies and lunch will be provided during your creative retreat!

To take advantage of this unique and artistic opportunity, you must stay the night to participate. Book your reservation and tell them you want the Stained Glass Retreat Package!

*Package reservations cannot be made online, please call 618-786-2331 to reserve your room and package.