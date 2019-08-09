Step Into Jazz With The Steve Davis Super Band with Feyza Eren

× Expand Steve Davis Steve Davis - drummer

World class jazz drummer Steve Davis and his Super Band will play modern jazz standards and originals at the Ozark Theatre on August 9 starting at 7:30pm. Features Feyza Eren on vocals.

Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door. To order tickets text 314-962-7000 or email ozarktheatre@aol.com. Specify name of show, name of the party and number of persons. Payment not required until you arrive at the theatre. Payment in cash or check. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free parking at the theatre's private parking lot.