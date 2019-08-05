STL Riverfront Adventure

× Expand c c

What better way to experience the Great River City than from the river! It includes a classic paddling trip in a professionally guided voyageur canoe, a chance to explore nature on a pristine Mississippi River island, as well as experience some unique and incredible views of the downtown riverfront. We meet right in front of the Arch, and shuttle to our put in upstream on the Mighty Mississippi. Our expert guides will provide you with everything you need and help you board one of our extraordinary 29 foot voyageur canoes. Our route takes us into the only non-navigational reach of the River to an island to enjoy lunch. There is plenty of time to explore the island before we continue our journey into the Port of St.Louis. We pass beneath five awesome, contemporary and famous historic bridges, with incredible views of some of St. Louis's oldest riverfront buildings. The final destination lands you right in front of the Gateway Arch on the historic landing of downtown St. Louis. This is a wonderful “only in St.Louis” experience you will love!

Gear, canoes, guides, lunch and shuttle included in price