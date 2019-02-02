Strike Out Cancer Bowling Tournament

Airport Plaza Bowl 4 Erwin Plegge Boulevard, Bethalto, Illinois 62010

Help Riverbend Relay For Life Strike-Out Cancer and join our Scotch Doubles Bowling Tournament just for fun! 3 games (shoes included) for 2 person teams. $30 per team if paid by January 25th, $40 per team after deadline. High School age and up only please. Raffle baskets, booze barrel raffle, 50/50 drawing and more. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

Airport Plaza Bowl 4 Erwin Plegge Boulevard, Bethalto, Illinois 62010 View Map
Event, Tournament
618-210-4100
