Stuart to Hold Citizens’ Advisory Committee Meeting on Senior Issues in Glen Carbon

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will meet with residents in the community to have a discussion about senior issues as part of her Citizens’ Advisory Committee on August 6, 12:30 p.m., at the Glen Carbon Senior Center on 157 N. Main St.

“I recently was appointed to the Elder Abuse Task Force, a task force assigned with improving our laws to protect seniors across our state,” said Stuart, “Meeting with my residents and gathering feedback on current laws and the other issues seniors face is extremely important to the work that I do in Springfield. By having an understanding about the issues that matter most to members of the community, I can be sure I am best representing my district.”

Stuart holds Citizens’ Advisory Committees frequently to meet with constituents about specific topics. The senior issues committee will focus on issues ranging from elder abuse prevention, resources for senior citizens, and physical and mental health. Stuart’s event is free and open to the public.

“I look forward to talking with my senior constituents and other stakeholders about how to improve protections for our elders,” continued Stuart. “I encourage people of all ages to attend because we all have a stake in the safety of our seniors.”

For more information, contact Stuart’s Constituent Services Office in Collinsville at 618-365-6650 or at RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.