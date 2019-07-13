Stuart to Host “Cones with Katie” at the Dairy Bar in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – To discuss state and local issues with constituents, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be hosting “Cones with Katie” on Saturday, July 13 at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Dairy Bar, located at 2673 E. 28th St. in Granite City.

“Cones with Katie gives me an opportunity to talk to constituents about their thoughts and views on local and state issues, while supporting local businesses like the Dairy Bar,” Stuart said. “I encourage residents to come out and bring their questions, comments and concerns about local and state issues.”

Stuart hosts Cones or Coffee with Katie at local restaurants and coffee shops as an opportunity for a more relaxed setting for residents to talk with their representative. Residents are encouraged to attend the event as an opportunity to share their thoughts on local issues and to get to know Stuart better.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about upcoming events, contact Rep. Stuart’s constituent office at 618-365-6650.