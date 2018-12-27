× Expand Wood River Public Library Stuffed Animal Sleepover

Have you ever wondered about what happens when the library is closed? We will share our secret world with your stuffed animal friends at our Stuffed Animal Sleepover!

Drop Off Thursday, December 27 between 5:00-7:00

We will create matching nametags for your animal and you, read your stuffed animal a story and say good-night.

Pick Up Friday, December 28 between 9:30-11:30

There will be a slideshow of the animals' adventures, eat donuts, and get a report of your animal's night.

If you cannot make the pick up time, animals will be safe in our offices until you are able to pick them up during regular hours.

Be sure to check our social media overnight for sneak peaks of their fun!

No registration required.

If prospective attendees require an interpreter or other access accommodation needs, please contact the Wood River Library no later than 48 hours prior to the start of the program or event to arrange the accommodations.