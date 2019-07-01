× Expand Marc Lane Please send us your group (organization, club, team, business, church, family) pictures in front of the Yellow Bus and we will post.

Calvary Cares, an outreach ministry of Calvary Baptist Church of Alton will again show their love for our children and their teachers as they kick off this annual collection effort to raise school supplies for our teachers. Unfortunately, many children run out of school supplies quickly.

This year Calvary Cares invites YOU, our community, to show how much YOU care.

Join with us as we lead the way to #StuffTheBus4Kids to insure that our teachers do not need to reach into their own pockets. These supplies will be sorted and delivered directly to our classroom teachers. All teachers will then distribute the school supplies to any child in their classroom that has need.

Independence Day means school supplies are now available for your best price, so help us get off to a BANG Up start.

Collection sites: Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave, Calvary Cares, 1426 Washington Ave and Big Lots located at 1751 Homer Adams Parkway.

Please make sure to thank Big Lots for their participation this year as our community sponsor by including them as your school supply resource.

When you drop off supplies, remember to have your family, group, business, church or organization’s picture taken in front of our YELLOW SCHOOL BUS located on the parking lot of BIG LOTS, 1751 Homer Adams Parkway.

We will be sure to POST your pictures with our appreciation on our #StuffTheBus4Kids Facebook Page.

For more information: Facebook #StuffTheBus4Kids

Website: www.buildingthefamily.org

(618) 465-HELP (4357)