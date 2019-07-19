Summer Reading Finale
Wilson Park Ice Rink 2900 Benton Street, Granite City, Illinois 62040
It's Showtime at Your Library & Park District!
Summer Reading Finale
Friday, July 19
at Wilson Park 2900 Benton Street
7:30 PM - The Bubble Bus 8:30 PM - Movie in the Park "Ralph Breaks the Internet"
The Bubble Bus is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Movie in the Park is sponsored by the GCS Credit Union.
Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 720
Erica Hanke-Young
Wilson Park Ice Rink 2900 Benton Street, Granite City, Illinois 62040
