It's Showtime at Your Library & Park District!

Summer Reading Finale

Friday, July 19

at Wilson Park 2900 Benton Street

7:30 PM - The Bubble Bus 8:30 PM - Movie in the Park "Ralph Breaks the Internet"

The Bubble Bus is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Movie in the Park is sponsored by the GCS Credit Union.

Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 720