Summer Repertory Theatre at Carlinville presents, I Don't Have A Clue.

Performances are June 13, 14, 15 at 7:30 PM and June 16 at 2 PM at Bothwell Auditorium, Blackburn College, Carlinville, Illinois.

For the June 13 performance, it is pay what you can at the door.

Tickets for the other performances may be purchased at the door, CNB Bank & Trust, Carlinville Public Library, or online at blackburnsummerrep.org.