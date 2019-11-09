Sweet Savanna’s Relief Benefit

An OPEN HOUSE event with music, food, raffle baskets, and LOTS of fun!!! COME OUT TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT FOR SAVANNA AND FAMILY on Saturday, November 9, between 2-10PM.

Tickets are $30 and include:

• all you can eat fried chicken w/ sides

• draft beer

• door prize raffle with chance to win cash

• raffle/basket participation

• live music

A recent bone marrow recipient, 14 year old Savanna continues to build her strength and health following her transplant on July 31. Diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia with a JAK1/JAK2 mutation in January, she's endured multiple hospital stays and visits with chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Her specific type of cancer did not respond to standard chemotherapy treatments which would typically eradicate this disease, leaving her in need of a bone marrow transplant. Savanna's family has had numerous expenditures, and joyfully have time committed to being by her side throughout her entire endeavor. The first 6 months were taxing with multiple rounds of chemotherapy and hospital visits and stays, while these next 6 months will be crucial in the recovery of her bone marrow transplant. Continued medical expenses, travel, and time by her side during isolation will be needed for her care. Please support Savanna and her family, and come celebrate her already long journey, and the journey she has ahead!!!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!!!