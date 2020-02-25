SWIC Adult Education Open House
Southwestern Illinois College - Granite City 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
SWIC Adult Education at Sam Wolf Granite City Campus is hosting an open house for those who would like to learn more about the wonderful programs we have to offer. There will be food, free attendance prizes, and more! Hope to see you there.
