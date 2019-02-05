Swing into Spring with Dance Classes at L&C

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education division is offering two upcoming dance classes for beginners.

Instructor Bill Trent started teaching dance in 1969 and has worked at several studios, including the Arthur Murray Dance Studio and the Fred Astaire Dance Studio. He will lead upcoming classes on the waltz and foxtrot.

“Dancing brings married couples closer together and is also a great way to increase your social life,” Trent said. “Dance classes also make you more confident, especially when you go out dancing. It is heart healthy and good for blood flow, too.”

During Foxtrot for Beginners, dancers will learn the beautiful, romantic, American Style Foxtrot. Whether new to ballroom dancing or just needing to brush up on some of the basics, Trent will have dancers gliding across the dance floor in no time. Foxtrot for Beginners will start at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 5, and run each Tuesday until March 5 in the Hatheway Dance Studio on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

Waltz for Beginners will help participants learn how to grace the dance floor. The class will feature basic instruction in the elegant movements of the American Style Waltz. Dancers will complete this class ready for their next social gathering. Waltz for Beginners will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, and run each Tuesday until April 30 in the Hatheway Dance Studio on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

Shoes with vinyl or leather soles are recommended for both courses. Participants must register with a dance partner, and the course fee is per person.

Those interested can register online at http://www.lc.edu/CommunityEd or over the phone by calling (618) 468-5701.