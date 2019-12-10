Tabletop Tuesdays
Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
SMRLD
Tabletop TuesdaysTuesdays — 6-7:30 PMDec 10 - 2001 Delmar AveJan 14 - 2145 Johnson RdJan 28 - 2145 Johnson Rd Feb 11 - 2145 Johnson Rd Feb 25 - 2145 Johnson Rd Interested in tabletop gaming? Grades 7-12 can learn how to play Dungeons & Dragons and a variety of card/board games in our new gaming series,through a partnership with Heroic AdventuresNew & Experienced Players Welcome!Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.
