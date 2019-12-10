Tabletop Tuesdays

to Google Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-10 18:00:00

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Tabletop Tuesdays

Tuesdays — 6-7:30 PM

Dec 10 - 2001 Delmar Ave

Jan 14 - 2145 Johnson Rd

Jan 28 - 2145 Johnson Rd

Feb 11 - 2145 Johnson Rd

Feb 25 - 2145 Johnson Rd

Interested in tabletop gaming?

Grades 7-12 can learn how to play Dungeons & Dragons and a

variety of card/board games in our new gaming series,

through a partnership with Heroic Adventures

New & Experienced Players Welcome!

Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.

Info

Six Mile Regional Library District- Niedringhaus Building 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Teens
618-452-6238
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-10 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-17 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-24 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2019-12-31 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2020-01-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2020-01-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2020-01-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2020-01-07 18:00:00