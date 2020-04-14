Tabletop Tuesdays

to Google Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2020-04-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2020-04-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2020-04-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2020-04-14 18:00:00

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Tuesdays — 6-7:30 PM

2145 Johnson Rd

March 24 - Creating Characters

April 14 - Beginning the Adventure

April 28

May 12

May 26

Interested in tabletop gaming?

Grades 7-12 can learn how to play Dungeons & Dragons and a

variety of card/board games in our new gaming series,

through a partnership with Heroic Adventures

New & Experienced Players Welcome!

Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.

Info

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Fun for Kids
6184526238
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2020-04-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2020-04-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2020-04-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tabletop Tuesdays - 2020-04-14 18:00:00