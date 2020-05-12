Tabletop Tuesdays
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Six Mile Regional Library Dist
Tabletop Tuesdays
Tuesdays — 6-7:30 PM
2145 Johnson Rd
March 24 - Creating Characters
April 14 - Beginning the Adventure
April 28
May 12
May 26
Interested in tabletop gaming?
Grades 7-12 can learn how to play Dungeons & Dragons and a
variety of card/board games in our new gaming series,
through a partnership with Heroic Adventures
New & Experienced Players Welcome!
Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.