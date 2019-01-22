Tabletop Tuesdays
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Tabletop Tuesdays
Tuesdays — 6-7:30 PM
2145 Johnson Rd
January 8th - Intro to Playing RPGs
January 22nd - Creating Characters
February 12 - Adventure Time!
February 26 - Board @ SMRLD
Interested in tabletop gaming?
Grades 7-12 can learn how to play RPGs and board games in our new gaming series
Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.
Fun for Kids