Tabletop Tuesdays

Tuesdays — 6-7:30 PM

2145 Johnson Rd

January 8th - Intro to Playing RPGs

January 22nd - Creating Characters

February 12 - Adventure Time!

February 26 - Board @ SMRLD

Interested in tabletop gaming?

Grades 7-12 can learn how to play RPGs and board games in our new gaming series

Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.