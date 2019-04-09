Tabletop Tuesdays
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Tuesdays — 6-7:30 PM
April 9 — 2145 Johnson Rd
April 23 — 2145 Johnson Rd
Interested in tabletop gaming?
Grades 7-12 can learn how to play Dungeons & Dragons and a
variety of card/board games in our new gaming series.
Players of all experience levels welcome!
Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.
Fun for Kids