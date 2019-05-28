Tabletop Tuesdays

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Tuesdays  —  6-7:30 PM

May 14 — 2145 Johnson Rd 

May 28 — 2145 Johnson Rd 

Interested in tabletop gaming? 

Grades 7-12 can learn how to play Dungeons & Dragons and a  variety of card/board games in our new gaming series.

Players of all experience levels welcome!  

Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information. 

