Tabletop Tuesdays

Tuesdays — 6-7:30 PM

May 14 — 2145 Johnson Rd

May 28 — 2145 Johnson Rd

Interested in tabletop gaming?

Grades 7-12 can learn how to play Dungeons & Dragons and a variety of card/board games in our new gaming series.

Players of all experience levels welcome!

Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.