Tabletop Tuesdays

Tuesdays — 6-7:30 PM

June 25 — 2145 Johnson Rd

July 9 — 2145 Johnson Rd

July 23 — 2145 Johnson Rd

August 13 — 2145 Johnson Rd

August 27 — 2145 Johnson Rd

Interested in tabletop gaming?

Grades 7-12 can learn how to play Dungeons & Dragons and a variety of card/board games in our new gaming series, through a partnership with Heroic Adventures

New & Experienced Players Welcome!

Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information.