Tabletop Tuesdays

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Tuesdays  —  6-7:30 PM

June 25 — 2145 Johnson Rd 

July 9 — 2145 Johnson Rd 

July 23 — 2145 Johnson Rd  

August 13 — 2145 Johnson Rd

August 27 — 2145 Johnson Rd  

Interested in tabletop gaming? 

Grades 7-12 can learn how to play Dungeons & Dragons and a  variety of card/board games in our new gaming series, through a partnership with Heroic Adventures

New & Experienced Players Welcome!

Call 452-6238 ext 755 for more information. 

