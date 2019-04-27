Taco Crawl

Saturday, April 27, 2 pm to 6 pm

Downtown Edwardsville

Main St. & St. Louis St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Tacos, tacos, beer ... and more tacos! The first-ever Edwardsville Taco Crawl will showcase five different Edwardsville restaurants and their version of the amazing taco. Chava's, Taqueria Z, Foundry, Big Daddy's and Cleveland Heath will offer tacos and drink specials from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Taco Crawl ticket holders. Along with taco and drink specials, ticket holders will receive a free Taco Crawl commemorative koozie and a map showing restaurant locations.

Commemorative T Shirts will also be available at special prices. Ticket holders will also receive a punch card when they check in at Chava's Restaurant. The card then is punched (or stickered) at each participating restaurant and then entered into a prize drawing at the end of the day. Tickets are $20 per person.