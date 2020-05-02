TAG = Teen Advisory Group

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

1st Saturday of the Month — 10-11 AM

2145 Johnson Rd

The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) are volunteers ages 13-17

who make suggestions to improve the library's teen services, materials, and events.

Call 618-452-6238 ext 755 for more information

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
