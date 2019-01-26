Tamale Fundraiser

The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Rt. 162, Troy IL, will be taking orders for homemade authentic tamales and salsa until January 26. Tamales will be chicken or pork, $15/dozen. Hot, medium or mild salsa is available for $4/pint. Pick up is February 2 beginning at 11 AM. Order some for your Super Bowl party!! You may email your order to revbb63@aol.com, or call 667- 6054 and leave a voice message with your order.