Tamale Fundraiser
The Pentecostals of Troy 8965 Route 162, Troy, Illinois
The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Rt. 162, Troy IL, will be taking orders for homemade authentic tamales and salsa until January 26. Tamales will be chicken or pork, $15/dozen. Hot, medium or mild salsa is available for $4/pint. Pick up is February 2 beginning at 11 AM. Order some for your Super Bowl party!! You may email your order to revbb63@aol.com, or call 667- 6054 and leave a voice message with your order.
