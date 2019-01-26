Tamale Fundraiser

Google Calendar - Tamale Fundraiser - 2019-01-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tamale Fundraiser - 2019-01-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tamale Fundraiser - 2019-01-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Tamale Fundraiser - 2019-01-26 00:00:00

The Pentecostals of Troy 8965 Route 162, Troy, Illinois

The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Rt. 162, Troy IL, will be taking orders for homemade authentic tamales and salsa until January 26. Tamales will be chicken or pork, $15/dozen. Hot, medium or mild salsa is available for $4/pint. Pick up is February 2 beginning at 11 AM. Order some for your Super Bowl party!! You may email your order to revbb63@aol.com, or call 667- 6054 and leave a voice message with your order.

Info
The Pentecostals of Troy 8965 Route 162, Troy, Illinois View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
618-667-6054
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Tamale Fundraiser - 2019-01-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tamale Fundraiser - 2019-01-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tamale Fundraiser - 2019-01-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Tamale Fundraiser - 2019-01-26 00:00:00