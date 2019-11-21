× Expand Alton Main Street Taste of Downtown

Join us in the Argosy Music Hall for Taste of Downtown, featuring a variety of delicious dishes from downtown restaurants, live music, and a chance auction with fantastic prizes from all over the Riverbend and St. Louis metro areas.

This fabulous event has a history of selling out, so make sure to get your tickets as soon as possible to be guaranteed entry. Please note that guests must be 21 or older, with a valid ID. All proceeds from this fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to beautify and promote Alton’s historic downtown district.