Taste of Downtown

Thursday, Nov. 21, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Argosy Casino Alton

#1 Piasa St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 474-7500

Eat, drink and be merry! Sample a variety of Downtown Alton's local flavors from your favorite downtown dining and drinking establishments. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, call (618) 463-1016. Admission is $15 per person.