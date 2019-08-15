Tea & Tai Chi

With so many baby boomers retiring and wanting to educate themselves on good health and fitness from a "natural" standpoint, and research showing that by age 50 three out of five adults will be experiencing signs of arthritis, opportunities are arising to combine social activities and fitness.

Tai Chi can expand movement in a gentle way and is safe for even those recovering from knee, hip or shoulder surgery. Qi Gong breathing exercises restore memory and alertness. The music developed by Dr. Li Woo stimulates the brain with meditation and helps with sleep, anxiety and lowering blood pressure.

