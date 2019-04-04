Teddy Bear Clinic
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Thursday, April 4 — 10 AM
A representative from MedExpress Urgent Care will read a story and show children that going to the doctor isn't scary.
Children are welcome to bring their teddy bear or other stuffed animal with them for a check up.
Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 720
2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
