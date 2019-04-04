Teddy Bear Clinic

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Teddy Bear Clinic

Thursday, April 4 — 10 AM 

2145 Johnson Road

A representative from MedExpress Urgent Care will read a story and show children that going to the doctor isn't scary. 

Children are welcome to bring their teddy bear or other stuffed animal with them for a check up. 

Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 720  

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
