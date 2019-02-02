Teen Advisory Group
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Teen Advisory Group
TIME: 10-11 AM
Teen Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) are teenage volunteers who provide input on improving library services to teens.
Come share your ideas about events, talk about books, and help shape what's coming up next for teens at SMRLD.
Donuts provided!!!
Call (618) 452-6238 ext 755 for additional information.
×
Info
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Teens