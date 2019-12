Teen Cuisine Course

Taught by the University of Illinois Extension's Illinois Nutritional Educational Program

Cooking and nutrition basics for grades 5-12

Monday-Friday, January 6th-17th — 4-5 PM

2001 Delmar Ave

Learn the Basics: Kitchen Cooking, Safety, Nutrition, and Healthy RecipesAt the end of the course, you'll have a New Cookbook, Lifelong Skills, and Kitchen Utensils

There is no cost, but registration is required.

Call 452-6238 ext 755 For more information or to register