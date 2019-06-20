Teen Services Department Presents: Gaming: Summer Edition
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Grades 7-12
Every Thursday — 3:30-5 PM
June 6 - August 1
Play Dungeons & Dragons (5th Ed), Magic: The Gathering, and other tabletop games of your choosing!
All Experience Levels Welcome
For more information, contact 452-6238 ext 755
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
