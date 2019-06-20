Teen Services Department Presents: Gaming: Summer Edition

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Teen Services Department Presents:

Gaming: Summer Edition

Grades 7-12

Every Thursday — 3:30-5 PM

June 6 - August 1

2001 Delmar Ave

Play Dungeons & Dragons (5th Ed), Magic: The Gathering, and other tabletop games of your choosing! 

All Experience Levels Welcome

For more information, contact 452-6238 ext 755

Info

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Leisure & Recreation, Teens
