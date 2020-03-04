Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis 2020 Kickoff Reception

× Expand TWFSTL TWFSTL Logo

Join the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis for their Kickoff Reception to celebrate the 5th Annual Festival, "Tennessee Williams & Italy"!

Wednesday, March 4th, 5:30-7:30 PM

7635 Westmoreland, Clayton, MO 63105

$100 per person

Ticket price includes one raffle ticket for the chance to win TWO Fox Club Box seats to the Tony award-winning musical, HAMILTON, at The Fox Theatre!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS:

https://twstl.org/march-4-kickoff-party-and…/entryform-2gcpt

Tickets may also be purchased by sending a check to:

Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

3301 Washington Ave 2F

St. Louis MO, 63103

Please email helene@twstl.org if you wish to pay by check to register for the party and the raffle.