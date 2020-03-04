Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis 2020 Kickoff Reception
Clayton, MO 7635 Westmoreland, City of Clayton, Missouri 63105
TWFSTL
TWFSTL Logo
Join the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis for their Kickoff Reception to celebrate the 5th Annual Festival, "Tennessee Williams & Italy"!
Wednesday, March 4th, 5:30-7:30 PM
7635 Westmoreland, Clayton, MO 63105
$100 per person
Ticket price includes one raffle ticket for the chance to win TWO Fox Club Box seats to the Tony award-winning musical, HAMILTON, at The Fox Theatre!
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS:
https://twstl.org/march-4-kickoff-party-and…/entryform-2gcpt
Tickets may also be purchased by sending a check to:
Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
3301 Washington Ave 2F
St. Louis MO, 63103
Please email helene@twstl.org if you wish to pay by check to register for the party and the raffle.