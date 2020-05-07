Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

The Grandel Theater 3610 Grandel Square, St Louis, Missouri 63103

Join us for the 5th Annual Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis. The 2020 season will present multiple stage productions including Williams' award-winning, joyous masterpiece, The Rose Tattoo, an immersive, second-edition of Williams' notable one-acts, "The St. Louis Rooming House Plays", and much more. Renowned historians, educators, and scholars, will lead the "Tennessee Williams Festival and the Dramatic Midwest", which will include a wide array of lectures, panels, and presentations. The Festival will feature numerous special events, bus tours, staged-readings, film screening, tributes and celebrations. Visit www.twstl.org for more information on events, dates, locations, and pricing.

Art & Exhibitions, Education, Theater & Dance
