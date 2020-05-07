× Expand Grizzell & Co Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis Logo

Join us for the 5th Annual Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis. The 2020 season will present multiple stage productions including Williams' award-winning, joyous masterpiece, The Rose Tattoo, an immersive, second-edition of Williams' notable one-acts, "The St. Louis Rooming House Plays", and much more. Renowned historians, educators, and scholars, will lead the "Tennessee Williams Festival and the Dramatic Midwest", which will include a wide array of lectures, panels, and presentations. The Festival will feature numerous special events, bus tours, staged-readings, film screening, tributes and celebrations. Visit www.twstl.org for more information on events, dates, locations, and pricing.