Thanksgiving Day Buffet @ Best Western Premier
Best Western Premier Alton-St.Louis Area Hotel 3559 College Avenue , Alton, Illinois 62002
×
.
Join us November 28th for Chef Kenny’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet and let usdo the cooking and clean up! Relax and enjoy a made-from-scratch meal with all the fixings!
Join us November 28th for Chef Kenny’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet and let us
do the cooking and clean up! Relax and enjoy a made-from-scratch meal with all the fixings!
Info
Best Western Premier Alton-St.Louis Area Hotel 3559 College Avenue , Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Food & Drink, Luncheon, Thanksgiving