Thanksgiving Day Buffet @ Best Western Premier

Best Western Premier Alton-St.Louis Area Hotel 3559 College Avenue , Alton, Illinois 62002

Join us November 28th for Chef Kenny’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet and let us

do the cooking and clean up! Relax and enjoy a made-from-scratch meal with all the fixings!

Info

Best Western Premier Alton-St.Louis Area Hotel 3559 College Avenue , Alton, Illinois 62002
Food & Drink, Luncheon, Thanksgiving
618-462-1220
