Thanksgiving Feast at Pere Marquette Lodge

Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Thanksgiving Feast at Pere Marquette Lodge

Thursday, Nov. 28, 11 am to 5 pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Come out and let us do the cooking as you and your family enjoy our Thanksgiving Feast! We’ve got all of the Turkey Day traditions plus so much more! You’re bound to go home with full bellies and great memories! Featuring carving stations, traditional & unique selections of side dishes, salads and dessert including a banana’s foster station! For more information, call (618) 786-2331. Admission: Children 0-3 Free, Children 4-11 $10.95, and Adults 12 & Up $29.95.

Dinner, Thanksgiving
