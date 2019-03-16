The 16th Annual Alton Band & Orchestra Builders "Music Matters" Dinner & Auction will take place on Saturday, March 16th in the Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College.

Our theme is "The Red Carpet".

The cost for tickets is $30 per person.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for viewing of all auction items and bidding for Silent Auction items. Dinner is at 7 p.m. followed by the Live Auction scheduled to begin at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Performances by the AHS Jazz Band and the Symphonic Orchestra begin at 6 p.m.

There are many items available for your to purchase. These include gift certificates to local restaurants, Cardinal baseball tickets including a set of 4 in the exclusive "Redbird Club Area" and a set of 4 in the all inclusive National Car Rental Section; $300 gift certificates for Alton Refrigeration, Ruth's Chris Steak House and Halpin Music Co.; a hand-made teddy bear from "Ballard's Bears"; 2 day, 1 night stay at the Mark & Susan Cappel Villa at the Lake of the Ozarks and so much more!

Dinner will be catered by Lewis and Clark's Food Service and includes London broil, tarragon roasted chicken, a baked potato bar, salad, seasonal vegetables and an assortment of desserts. Coffee, tea and water are included and there will be a cash bar featuring a Specialty Cocktail and all your favorite adult beverages.

Enjoy great music, great good and a great time for only $30 per person as you help support the Alton School District's Instrumental Music Program.

Please RSVP by March 12th!

Call Ed Gray at 618-466-9240 or Laura Plummer at 618-474-6967 to make your reservations or for additional information.