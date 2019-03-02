What: The 36th Annual Eva A. McDonald Women's History Coalition Event

Where: Best Western Premier, Alton

When: March 2 at 9 a.m.

Price: $15 includes brunch & program

Reservations: Call Karen at 618-465-8568

Program: Gail Dillinger presenting Mary White Ovington, suffragette, journalist and co-founder of NAACP

Awards: Penny Parrish and Shirley Johnson will receive the "Women Who Make A Difference" award.

Entertainment: Brunch music provided by Gigi Darr. Additional music will be presented by Pam and Andrea Duncan.

Book: The book purchased for schools this year is I am Malala by Malala Yousafzai.