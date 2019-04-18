The Alton Branch NAACP 51st Annual Freedom Fund Banquet
Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Saturday, May 18, 2019
6 p.m.
Lewis and Clark Community College, Commons Building
This year, Circuit Judge Zina Cruise will serve as inspirational speaker, and pro football player Vincent Valentine Jr. makes a special appearance.
For more information, call Maxine Caldwell at 618-795-5786 or email andyhightoweraltonbranchnaacp@gmail.com.
Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035