The Alton Branch NAACP 51st Annual Freedom Fund Banquet

Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

The Alton Branch NAACP 51st Annual Freedom Fund Banquet

Saturday, May 18, 2019

6 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Community College, Commons Building

This year, Circuit Judge Zina Cruise will serve as inspirational speaker, and pro football player Vincent Valentine Jr. makes a special appearance.

For more information, call Maxine Caldwell at 618-795-5786 or email andyhightoweraltonbranchnaacp@gmail.com.

Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
618-795-5786
