The Alton Branch NAACP 51st Annual Freedom Fund Banquet

Saturday, May 18, 2019

6 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Community College, Commons Building

This year, Circuit Judge Zina Cruise will serve as inspirational speaker, and pro football player Vincent Valentine Jr. makes a special appearance.

For more information, call Maxine Caldwell at 618-795-5786 or email andyhightoweraltonbranchnaacp@gmail.com.