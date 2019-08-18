The annual “Blessing of Grapes” picnic at St. Gregory Armenian Church of Granite City will be held this year on Sunday, August 18 from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

Lamb Shish Kebab and Chicken Kebab dinners including 2 kinds of pilaf and salad will be sold. Soda or water included with the purchase of a meal. Additionally, a bake sale will be held of tasty Armenian pastries, including Paklava and a variety of breads.

Also at the event will be fun games for all to enjoy. We will also have Armenian music and dancing for those that would like to learn.

All are welcome to join the parish in celebrating this annual event with good food and fellowship.

For further information contact 618-451-7884/618-451-1915 or check the church website www.stgregorychurchgc.org