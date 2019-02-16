The Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women: ‘Emotional Support’

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support for Women

(February 1, 2019 | Alton, IL) – The Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women will be held on Saturday, February 16 from 10 a.m. to noon, at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. 5th St., First Floor Auditorium A, Alton.

This month’s theme is ‘Emotional Support’, with guest speaker, Lea Anne Varble, LCSW, with OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services. The meeting will be facilitated by Karen Boyd, RN, oncology charge nurse, and Heather Jones, RMA, patient navigator.

Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences. A light breakfast will be provided.

For more information or to register, contact Karen Boyd at (618) 463-5629, or Heather Jones at (618) 474-6791.

For more information, visit osfsaintanthonys.org.