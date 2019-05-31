The Edwardsville Arts Center is Celebrating its Hometown with 200th Anniversary Show

Edwardsville, ILL., May 23, 2019…The Edwardsville Arts Center is proud to present an exhibition of paintings celebrating the 200th Anniversary of Edwardsville. Enjoy apple pie, strawberry-lemonade cupcakes and paintings of local spots in Edwardsville to celebrate this milestone. The opening reception for the Edwardsville 200th Anniversary exhibit is Friday, May 31st from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Edwardsville Arts Center located at 6165 Center Grove Road, adjacent to Edwardsville High School.

Curated by John DenHouter, professor of painting at SIUE, the exhibition will also host works by Steve Hartman, Lon Brauer, Mike Neary, Mike Anderson, and Amy MacLennan. Denhouter practices and has taught en plein air painting classes locally in which students enjoy painting outdoors, focusing on landscape, nature, and the various effects of the sunlight on those spaces. Denhouter’s paintings in the exhibition radiate brilliant colors and fresh brush work on familiar landscapes and buildings in Edwardsville. In the DeToye student gallery, Megan Westenberg, a BFA student from SIUE, will be displaying large diptych oil paintings based on Shakespeare plays. The exhibition will be on display at the Edwardsville Arts Center from May 31st to July 12th, with gallery hours Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional and national artists in its gallery. Within the center, affordable, unique artworks are also available for purchase. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art exhibitions and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment. To learn more, call the Edwardsville Arts Center at (618) 655-0337 or visit their website, www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com