ALTON SQUARE MALL ANNOUNCES THE FESTIVE FIVE LINEUP

Please join us the week of November 18th for The Festive Five hosted at the Alton Square Mall. Enjoy live entertainment and vote for your favorite performance. See attached for performance schedule.

When: November 18th – November 22nd from 4:00pm-8:00pm

Where: Center Court at the Alton Square Mall

Who: Live performances by local choirs, musicians, dance groups and more!

What: The Festive Five is a five night event to kick off the holiday season. Individuals and groups are invited to share the holiday cheer by performing live in the Mall. Throughout the week, friends, family and shoppers can visit www.thefestivefive.com to vote for their favorite holiday performance. Voting goes live Monday, November 18th and closes at midnight on Sunday, November 24th. The act with the most votes will win the title of Alton’s Festive Favorite! The winner will receive the 2019 Festive Favorite award and revealed in a special announcement from the Mall.