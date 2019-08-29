The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club Monthly Breakfast Meeting

Eagle's Nest Family Restaurant 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois

The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will hold their monthly breakfast meeting on Thursday, August 29 at the Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto beginning at 9:00 a.m. 

Join us for a morning of food and fellowship. 

For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 656-7593.

Eagle's Nest Family Restaurant 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto, Illinois
