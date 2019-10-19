The Machine at Wildey Theatre: Pink Floyd Tribute

Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 pm to 10 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 N. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

The Machine, America's top Pink Floyd cover show, has forged a 30-year reputation of excellence. Over the years, The Machine has touched the hearts and souls of many, selling out theaters, premier rock clubs and casinos across North and Central America, Europe and Asia. They have also appeared at renowned music festivals such as Bonnaroo, Gathering of the Vibes, Buffalo's Artpark and Germany's Rock of Ages.

The New York based band focuses on making every show an authentic Floyd experience for fans. Known for performing a diverse mix of The Floyd's extensive 16-album repertoire, The Machine's stellar musicianship, dramatic lighting and video, and their passionate delivery sets them above and beyond the rest. Tickets are $37.50 per person.