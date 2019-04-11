GO, GO, GO TO SEE JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT!

The Musical Company’s JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Playing at St. Ambrose School-Community Center in Godfrey, IL

Godfrey, Illinois April 11 – 13, 2019: The Musical Company’s JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is playing at St. Ambrose School-Community Center starting on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 7:00 pm for 3 nights through Saturday, April 13, 2019. The 75-minute musical will be performed in its entirety. The St. Ambrose Drama Club cast contains 22 students and features Fr. Steven Janoski in the role of Jacob, has a crew of 8 students and volunteer costumer and makeup artist, Chrissy Harders, and is led by co-directors Mrs. Jean Heil and Mrs. Karie Preston.

Mrs. Heil, Co-Director and Principal at St. Ambrose, shares, “It continues to be a great joy to work with such talented and dedicated students who love theater and love sharing it with others! Please come enjoy this colorful, energetic and entertaining production with us!”

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, Joseph is the most enduring shows of all time and reimagines the story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors!

Performances of The Musical Company’s JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT are open to the public at St. Ambrose School-Community Center on April 11, 12, and 13, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Admission is $5/adult, $3/student (up to age 18) and children under 3 are free. Call (618) 466-4216 to reserve your tickets or stop by the school or church office during school hours to pick them up!

For more information about licensing JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT or other Musical Company shows, please visit www.themusicalcompany.com.

St. Ambrose Catholic School provides a foundation of religious truths and values. Students will leave with the knowledge and skills necessary for life in the modern world. We believe that each child is a unique person created by God to fulfill a special purpose in the world. Thus, it is the responsibility of the Catholic school to ensure that the Christian potential of each child is reached by developing and strengthening the whole person — spiritually, morally, intellectually, physically, and socially. At. St. Ambrose Catholic School, Our Saints March on with Respect, Responsibilty, and Good Relationships! Come be part of our St. Ambrose family! Registration for 2019-20 is open now! Call today!