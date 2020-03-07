The Pickin' Daisies at Bakers & Hale

The Pickin' Daisies is a trio of local musicians (Cara McGuire the lead vocalist, Sara McGibany on guitar, and Jennifer Chadwick on fiddle / mandolin) and will be rocking the patio at Bakers & Hale! Come out and enjoy acoustic versions of all your favorite songs and genres. They play everything from the Cranberries to Bob Dylan to the Cure!!

Saturday March 7th

7 - 10 pm

Bakers & Hale

7120 Montclaire Ave

Godfrey IL 62035

618.433.9748