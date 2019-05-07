The Scott Laytham and Karl Holmes Duo

Tuesday, May 7, 6:30 p.m.

Scott Laytham’s skills as a musician, arranger, and composer are well known in the St. Louis area. Besides his live performances, Scott has also produced music for both local and national radio and television ads. For live shows, Scott has his hands full. He plays keys and guitars, sings, and also runs the light show and sound system. Karl “Trickee” Holmes is one of the best vocal impressionists in the country. Some of his impressions include Louis Armstrong, Al Green, Ray Charles, Barry White, Michael Jackson, Prince, Marvin Gaye, Nat King Cole, Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Johnny Mathis, and the Temptations (he performs all five Temptations voices by himself). You must see it and hear it to believe it!

Register at 1-800-613-3163.